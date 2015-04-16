April 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Lansforsakringar Hypotek Publ AB

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date April 22, 2022

Coupon 0.250 pct

Issue price 99.9520

Reoffer price 99.9520

Spread Minus 4.0 basis points

Underlying govt bond Through the Midswaps

Payment Date April 23, 2015

Lead Manager(s) CMZ, Danske, JP Morgan, Natixis

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS1222454032

