Apr 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower KfW

Issue Amount 50 million Brazilian real

Maturity Date May 23, 2017

Coupon 9.750 pct

Issue price 99.725

Issue yield 9.883 pct

Payment Date April 23,2015

Lead Manager(s) RBC Europe Limited

Ratings Aaa(Stable)(Moody's), AAA(Stable)(S&P) &

AAA (Stable)(Fitch)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees 1.375 pct (Selling: 1.1875 pct & M&U: 0.1875 pct)

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 150 million Brazilian real when fungible

Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1020328024

