April 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower WILLOW NO 2 IRELAND PLC

Issue Amount $300 million

Maturity Date October 01, 2045

Coupon 4.250 pct

Reoffer price 99.9460

Spread 217.7 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps

Payment Date April 22, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BAML & BARC

Listing Irish

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1221106641

