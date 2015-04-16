April 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Virgin Money Plc

Issue Amount 300 million sterling

Maturity Date April 21, 2020

Coupon 2.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.879

Underlying govt bond Over the UKT, equivalent to 118 basis points

Over the 4.75 pct 2020

Payment Date April 21, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Citi & RBS

Ratings BBB+ (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS1222597731

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)