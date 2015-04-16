BRIEF-Fannie Mae announces sale of about 13,700 reperforming loans worth $3.036 bln
* Pool of approximately 13,700 loans, totaling $3.036 billion in unpaid principal balance, is available for purchase by qualified bidders
(Updating zpage)
Apr 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower International Personal Finance Plc
(IPF)
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date April 7, 2021
Coupon 5.750 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Reoffer yiled 5.75 pct
Payment Date April 23,2015
Lead Manager(s) CITI & HSBC
Ratings BB+ (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 400 million euro when fungible
Parent ISIN XS1054714248
ISIN XS1222608876
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Pool of approximately 13,700 loans, totaling $3.036 billion in unpaid principal balance, is available for purchase by qualified bidders
* Bids are due on three larger pools on June 1 and on community impact pools on June 14.