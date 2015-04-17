BRIEF-Talbros Automotive Components gets order for supply of forgings to German luxury car manufacturer
* Says wins a large order for supply of forgings to a German luxury car manufacturer
- Source link: (bit.ly/1EOOs8v)
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
* Says wins a large order for supply of forgings to a German luxury car manufacturer
* Says enhanced production capacity of Indian made Indian Liquor and Indian made foreign liquor in West Bengal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: