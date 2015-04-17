BRIEF-India's Tata Communications March-qtr loss widens
* March quarter consol total income from operations 43.95 billion rupees
** MindTree Ltd shares fall 4 pct
** The company reported a 31 pct increase in net profit in the Jan-March quarter, but fell short of some analysts' expectations
** MindTree reported a weak quarter with muted sequential revenue growth - Kotak Securities
** The stock is expensive even after building in optimistic growth rates - Kotak
** Brokerage cuts price target for MindTree to 1,300 rupees from 1,360 rupees with a "reduce" rating
** It also reduces FY2016-17 EPS estimates by 5-7 pct due to higher-than-expected pricing pressure and increased investments
* Consol net loss in March quarter last year was 53.8 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was 10.28 billion rupees