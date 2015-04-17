** MindTree Ltd shares fall 4 pct

** The company reported a 31 pct increase in net profit in the Jan-March quarter, but fell short of some analysts' expectations

** MindTree reported a weak quarter with muted sequential revenue growth - Kotak Securities

** The stock is expensive even after building in optimistic growth rates - Kotak

** Brokerage cuts price target for MindTree to 1,300 rupees from 1,360 rupees with a "reduce" rating

** It also reduces FY2016-17 EPS estimates by 5-7 pct due to higher-than-expected pricing pressure and increased investments

