** Indian generic drugmaker Natco Pharma Ltd gains 2.1 pct

** Analysts expect U.S. approval for Natco's generic version of Teva multiple sclerosis drug Copaxone in the next few weeks

** U.S. FDA on Thursday approved first generic version of Copaxone developed by Sandoz and Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc

** Natco Pharma is also developing the generic form along with Mylan Inc