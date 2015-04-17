US STOCKS-Wall Street stays flat after House clears health bill
* Healthcare legislation heads to Senate after narrow passage
** Indian generic drugmaker Natco Pharma Ltd gains 2.1 pct
** Analysts expect U.S. approval for Natco's generic version of Teva multiple sclerosis drug Copaxone in the next few weeks
** U.S. FDA on Thursday approved first generic version of Copaxone developed by Sandoz and Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc
** Natco Pharma is also developing the generic form along with Mylan Inc
* Indexes down: 0.23 pct, S&P 0.09 pct, Nasdaq 0.08 pct (Updates to early afternoon)