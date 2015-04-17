** UBS cuts target for the NSE index to 9,200 from 9,600

** Cites cuts in earnings estimates as key reason for reducing the target

** Says growth recovery is slower than expected and is playing out in quarterly corporate results

** "Hereon, actual earnings and macro data points will matter increasingly," UBS analyst Gautam Chhaochharia and Sanjena Dadawala wrote in a report

** Most preferred stocks include Bharti Airtel, Coal India, HDFC Bank, and ITC

** Mid-cap picks include Multi Commodity Exchange of India and Info Edge India