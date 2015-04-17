BRIEF-India's Tata Communications March-qtr loss widens
* March quarter consol total income from operations 43.95 billion rupees
** Shares in Indian sugar refiners fall
** Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd down 1.9 pct, Mawana Sugars Ltd 2 pct, Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd 0.4 pct and Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd 0.6 pct
** India likely to produce 27 mln tonnes of the sweetener in 2014/15, up about 2 pct from the previous estimate, industry body says
** Higher production will depress local prices further - analysts
** This will dampen margins of sugar mills, many of them are struggling with cash flows - analysts (Reuters Messaging: indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* March quarter consol total income from operations 43.95 billion rupees
* Consol net loss in March quarter last year was 53.8 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was 10.28 billion rupees