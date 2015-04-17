** Shares in Indian sugar refiners fall

** Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd down 1.9 pct, Mawana Sugars Ltd 2 pct, Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd 0.4 pct and Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd 0.6 pct

** India likely to produce 27 mln tonnes of the sweetener in 2014/15, up about 2 pct from the previous estimate, industry body says

** Higher production will depress local prices further - analysts

** Higher production will depress local prices further - analysts

** This will dampen margins of sugar mills, many of them are struggling with cash flows - analysts