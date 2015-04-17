** Lupin falls 5.5 pct, adding to Thursday's 2.6 pct and Wednesday's 1.5 pct decline

** Heads towards biggest daily fall since Aug. 2013

** Aurobindo Pharma gets U.S. FDA approval for generic Suprax

** Nomura and Kotak downgraded stock after approval of generic Suprax