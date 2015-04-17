BRIEF-Tegel Group Holdings says James Ogden resigned as chairman
* Announces that its chairman, James Ogden, has resigned from his role as chairman and director of Tegel effective immediately
April 17 Shenzhen Mtc Co Ltd
* Says Q1 net profit down 29 percent y/y at 117 million yuan ($18.88 million)
* Says 2014 net profit up 4.7 percent y/y at 665.7 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1HzmKgO; bit.ly/1DONGaK
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1965 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Announces that its chairman, James Ogden, has resigned from his role as chairman and director of Tegel effective immediately
SAN FRANCISCO, May 4 Facebook Inc's growth into a digital advertising power is showing a flip side: The social network is more dependent than ever on the cyclical ad market, even as its rival Google finds new revenue streams in hardware and software.