BRIEF-Tegel Group Holdings says James Ogden resigned as chairman
* Announces that its chairman, James Ogden, has resigned from his role as chairman and director of Tegel effective immediately
April 17 Xin Jiang Hops Co Ltd
* Says plans to acquire a pharma firm worth about 6.13 billion yuan ($989.09 million) via cash, share issue
* Says plans to sell 50 percent stake in unit Xinjiang Wusu Brewery for 544.8 million yuan
* Says Carlsberg to own 100 percent of Wusu Brewery after Xin Jiang Hops' stake sale
* Says shares to resume trading on April 20
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1OMjIHX; bit.ly/1JPmAB8
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1976 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
SAN FRANCISCO, May 4 Facebook Inc's growth into a digital advertising power is showing a flip side: The social network is more dependent than ever on the cyclical ad market, even as its rival Google finds new revenue streams in hardware and software.