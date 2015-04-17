BRIEF-Tegel Group Holdings says James Ogden resigned as chairman
* Announces that its chairman, James Ogden, has resigned from his role as chairman and director of Tegel effective immediately
April 17 Fiyta Holdings Ltd
* Says plans to raise up to 600 million yuan ($96.81 million) in private placement of shares
* Says shares to resume trading on april 20
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1IRESE9; bit.ly/1b48WOg
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1976 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Announces that its chairman, James Ogden, has resigned from his role as chairman and director of Tegel effective immediately
SAN FRANCISCO, May 4 Facebook Inc's growth into a digital advertising power is showing a flip side: The social network is more dependent than ever on the cyclical ad market, even as its rival Google finds new revenue streams in hardware and software.