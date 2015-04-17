April 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Anglian Water (Osprey) Financing Plc
Guarantor Osprey Acquisitions Limited
Issue Amount 210 million sterling
Maturity Date April 30, 2023
Coupon 5.0 pct
Issue price Par
Yield 5.0 pct
Spread 348 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the UKT 2.250 pct September 2023
Payment Date April 30, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, HSBC, Lloyds Bank
& The Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings Ba3 (Moody's) & BB+ (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English law
ISIN XS1223283091
