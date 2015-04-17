** Price action in Q2 equity placements suggests oversupply
becoming an issue after rush of offerings in Q1
** Seven major Q2 placements (Al Noor Hospitals,
Deutsche Annington, Applus, Virgin Money
, Spire, Abengoa and Abertis )
all trading at or below issue price, though ex-div for Abengoa
and Al Noor makes break of strike price less of a concern
** RNS filing shows Deutsche Bank holding 9.5 pct of Al Noor
after attempting to place 20 pct of company
** All cos bar Virgin Money and Deutsche Annington
noticeably weaker on Friday, outstripping falls on a 1.8 pct
lower Stoxx 600 index, bulge bracket trader suggests
low conviction among hedge fund holders exacerbating sell-off
** Climate noticeably different from Q1, marked by rush of
placings with tight discounts
** Seven placements on Feb. 12 alone; Accor
placing on Mar. 23 on a 1.5 pct discount for 9.7 pct of co
** Second trader says hedge fund selling down recent
placings likely caused by equity selloff ahead of potentially
more weakness to come
