BUZZ-India's ICICI Bank surges; top pct gainer on NSE index
** Shares of ICICI Bank Ltd gain as much as 8.7 pct to 296.55 rupees; posts biggest intra-day pct gain since May 2014
** Indian power equipment maker Crompton Greaves Ltd gains 1.7 pct
** A consortium led by U.S. private equity firm Advent International will buy the company's consumer products division, two sources told Reuters
** There will also be an open offer, which will be positive to the stock - analysts (Reuters Messaging: indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
