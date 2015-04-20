** Shares in LIC Housing Finance gain 2.2 pct

** The company reported a 5.2 pct increase in its Jan-March net profit (bit.ly/1H61xMe)

** Sharp decline in borrowing costs will help the company weather strong competition in housing finance and sustain market share gains - Kotak Securities

** We expect the company to deliver 18-19 pct RoE and 19-20 pct medium-term earnings growth on the back of 19 pct loan growth - Kotak (Reuters Messaging: indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)