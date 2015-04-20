BUZZ-India's ICICI Bank surges; top pct gainer on NSE index
** Shares of ICICI Bank Ltd gain as much as 8.7 pct to 296.55 rupees; posts biggest intra-day pct gain since May 2014
** NMDC Ltd shares down 3.7 pct, heading towards their biggest single-day fall since March 5
** Company said it cut iron ore prices by up to 20 pct
** Price cut will put pressure on company's margins as global prices are falling - analysts
** Spot iron ore prices are 72 pct lower than their 2012 average - analysts
** India's iron ore imports are up 71 pct whereas domestic demand has grown a meagre 3 pct over the last year - HSBC (Reuters Messaging: indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Dow up 0.04 pct, S&P down 0.13 pct, Nasdaq down 0.37 pct