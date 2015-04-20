** NMDC Ltd shares down 3.7 pct, heading towards their biggest single-day fall since March 5

** Company said it cut iron ore prices by up to 20 pct

** Price cut will put pressure on company's margins as global prices are falling - analysts

** Spot iron ore prices are 72 pct lower than their 2012 average - analysts

** India's iron ore imports are up 71 pct whereas domestic demand has grown a meagre 3 pct over the last year - HSBC (Reuters Messaging: indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)