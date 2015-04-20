BEIJING, April 20 A unit of People's Insurance
Company of China Co (PICC), one of China's biggest
insurers, has received regulatory approval to set up a
third-party payment firm, challenging banks for control of the
crucial market.
The China Insurance Regulatory Commission said on Monday it
granted PICC Life Insurance Co permission to invest 200 million
yuan ($32.3 million) to establish a wholly-owned subsidiary,
Beijing Baofutong Ltd, according to an online notice posted by
the insurance regulator.
The PICC unit still requires to get approval from the
central bank and comply with legal procedures to set up a
third-party payment service, the notice said.
"Each year we pay a substantial amount to third-parties as
customers buy and pay for insurance products through banks,"
said a PICC spokesman.
Chinese companies across businesses have been accelerating
their push into online finance, a booming sector that is
encroaching upon banks' traditional territory. For insurers,
which have relied on banks to sell their products, the cost
savings could be substantial.
Internet firms, led by the financial services arm of
e-commerce powerhouse Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and
social networking giant Tencent Holding Ltd, are among
the most aggressive entrants in the new market, offering a host
of online services such as banking, loans and credit, insurance,
payment systems and investment.
Alipay, run by Alibaba-affiliated Ant Financial, controls a
leading stake in the online payments market.
Tencent's online-only bank started trial operations in
January. Ant will launch its planned internet
bank in June.
Premier Li Keqiang has promoted the greater use of online
finance to help lower borrowing costs for small and medium
businesses and push traditional financial institutions to
accelerate reforms.
Challenged by newcomers, Industrial and Commercial Bank of
China, the world's largest lender by assets, last
month started its online "e-ICBC" platform, which integrates
services including payment, e-commerce and wealth management.
($1 = 6.2007 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting By Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Matthew Miller and
Gopakumar Warrier)