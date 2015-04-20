** Taxes on foreign institutional investors (FIIs) pertaining to prior years likely to hurt sentiment - CLSA

** India issues fresh tax notice to Vodafone - report

** CLSA says notices received by funds largely based outside of treaty countries such as Mauritius, Singapore & Netherlands

** However, it's difficult to rule out possibility of notices to Mauritius funds, CLSA says

** Says according to Deloitte, investment entities incorporated as 'companies' will only be impacted

** If current issue escalates, investor sentiment could get hurt again, the investment bank adds