Asia Rice-Prices up on thin supply in India, Thailand
* Indian rice up on stronger rupee, higher local paddy prices
** Taxes on foreign institutional investors (FIIs) pertaining to prior years likely to hurt sentiment - CLSA
** India issues fresh tax notice to Vodafone - report
** CLSA says notices received by funds largely based outside of treaty countries such as Mauritius, Singapore & Netherlands
** However, it's difficult to rule out possibility of notices to Mauritius funds, CLSA says
** Says according to Deloitte, investment entities incorporated as 'companies' will only be impacted
** If current issue escalates, investor sentiment could get hurt again, the investment bank adds (Reuters Messaging:; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Indian rice up on stronger rupee, higher local paddy prices
May 4 India's NSE index rose on Thursday as bank stocks climbed on a government move to tackle surging bad loans, with ICICI Bank up nearly 9 percent after it said additions to non-performing loans would be lower this year.