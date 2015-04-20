BRIEF-Shell announces qtrly dividend of $0.47 per share
* Announced an interim dividend in respect of Q1 of 2017 of $0.47 per A ordinary share and B ordinary share
April 20 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
* Says orders equipment for T$841 million ($27.13 million)
Source text on Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.0020 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Announced an interim dividend in respect of Q1 of 2017 of $0.47 per A ordinary share and B ordinary share
LONDON, May 4 Imagination Technologies said it had started a "dispute resolution procedure" with Apple , its biggest customer, after failing to resolve a standoff over licensing between the two companies.