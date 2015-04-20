** Lupin gains as much as 2.2 pct

** Subsidiary launches drug Zaxine, used for treatment of chronic liver disease, in Canada

** Salix Pharmaceuticals in Sept.2014 granted Lupin exclusive rights to market, distribute and sell products including Zaxine, in Canada

** Lupin is the exclusive distributor of Salix products in Canada, Lupin spokesman adds

** Also, Lupin was oversold - technical analysts

** Stock fell 10.7 pct over three consecutive session of declines

** Daily RSI was at 34.6 and stock was below lower Bollinger band before start of trade (Reuters Messaging:; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)