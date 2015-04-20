April 20 ** Ratings agency Fitch expects India's debt-laden property developers to deleverage "meaningfully" by end-2016

** Developers such as DLF Ltd, Jaypee Infratech Ltd and Parsvnath Developers have struggled to bring down debt and achieve high sales in recent years

** Fitch says debt reduction process was stalled in 2014 due to weak sales and slower cash collections as developers introduced easy payment schemes to push demand

** Adds sector to benefit from reduction in home loan interest rates by several domestic banks