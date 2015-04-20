(Refiles with correct link)

April 20 Yango Group Co Ltd

* Says Q1 net profit up 29.7 percent y/y at 179.9 million yuan ($29.01 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1IwDJ1l

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2005 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)