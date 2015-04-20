BRIEF-April Group diversifies its business in Brazil with the acquisition of Public Broker
* Reg-April: the April Group diversifies its business in Brazil with the acquisition of Public Broker
(Refiles with correct link)
April 20 Yango Group Co Ltd
* Says Q1 net profit up 29.7 percent y/y at 179.9 million yuan ($29.01 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1IwDJ1l
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2005 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Reg-April: the April Group diversifies its business in Brazil with the acquisition of Public Broker
* Refers to news article "Italpinas to sell preferred shares, sets P500-M capex" in Manila Bulletin