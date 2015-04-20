** Van rental company Northgate Plc's shares rise as
much as 4.5 pct to more than a 6 1/2-year high, after Barclays
upgrades stock to "overweight" from "equal weight", citing
improving outlook for both its UK and Spanish operations
** Stock top pct gainer on the FTSE-250 Midcap index
and touches high of 654.5p
** Barclays raises target price on stock to 710p from 555p,
ahead of analysts mean target price on stock of 652.13p
** "With the new branch rollout adding c.8 branches to the
UK network each year, established UK branches well positioned in
an improving economy, and a Spanish business in the early stages
of recovery, we believe the next few years look positive for
underlying trading at Northgate," the analysts write in a note
** Out of the 8 analysts covering the stock, 5 have a
"strong buy" or "buy" rating on it, according to Reuters data
