PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - May 4
SOFIA, May 4 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 20 Maoye Logistics Corp Ltd
* Says plans to acquire Changshi Communication for 1.2 billion yuan ($193.53 million) by cash
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1P4bP0B
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2005 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
SOFIA, May 4 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.