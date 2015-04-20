April 20 Jinshan Development & Construction Co Ltd

* Says to acquire Jiangsu Huajiu Spokes Manufacturing for 535 million yuan ($86.28 million) via share private placement

* Says its shares to resume trade on April 21

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Q9lnJc; bit.ly/1IwPTY7

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2005 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)