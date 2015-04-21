April 21 APR Energy Plc said it
expected its full-year 2015 net income to be at or below market
expectations, hinging on how fast it is able to redeploy
equipment from Libya where it terminated its contract.
The provider of temporary power systems, hurt by its exit
from Libya, also reported a pretax loss of $723.6 million for
the year ended Dec. 31, and did not pay out a dividend. It had
posted a pretax profit of $27.5 million a year earlier.
"Challenges persist due to geopolitical instability, the oil
price impact on government revenues, and the longer time horizon
required for approval of these larger-scale projects," the
company said.
