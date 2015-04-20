BRIEF-Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff board proposes FY cash dividend
* Board proposes cash dividend of 4 riyals per share for year 2016-2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 20 Harbin Dongan Auto Engine Co Ltd
* Says applies to Shanghai exchange to withdraw delisting risk warning
* Says swings to black in 2014 with net profit 32.43 million yuan ($5.23 million) versus net loss 557.1 million yuan year ago
* Says Q1 net loss widens to 13.6 million yuan from 10.9 million yuan year ago
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1E10xqg; bit.ly/1IwPTY7; bit.ly/1Gaih1T
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2005 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
