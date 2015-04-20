April 20 Shenzhen Overseas Chinese Town Co Ltd

* Says Q1 net profit down 22.5 percent y/y at 516.1 million yuan ($83.24 million)

* Says gets government approval to issue shares in private placement

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1OxNi1P; bit.ly/1J2d9kc

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2005 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)