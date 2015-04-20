BRIEF-Italpinas Development Corp clarifies on news article posted in Manila Bulletin
* Refers to news article "Italpinas to sell preferred shares, sets P500-M capex" in Manila Bulletin
April 20 GF Securities Co Ltd
* Says plans to boost Hong Kong unit's capital by HK$4.16 billion ($536.80 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1O7xDLH
Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.7496 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Refers to news article "Italpinas to sell preferred shares, sets P500-M capex" in Manila Bulletin
HONG KONG/LONDON, May 4 HSBC Holdings Plc reported a better than expected first-quarter profit and capital position on Thursday, boosting the lender's share price in Hong Kong as the bank seeks to move from restructuring to growth.