April 20 Huizhou China Eagle Electronic Technology Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 567.6 million yuan ($91.54 million) in private placement of shares

* Says shares to resume trading on April 21

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1cPD1Cu; bit.ly/1O7xWGC

