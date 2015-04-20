BRIEF-Catena Media buys assets in Online Media
* CATENA MEDIA STRENGTHENS ITS SPORTS BETTING AND MEDIA OFFERING THROUGH THE ACQUISITION OF ASSETS IN ONLINE MEDIA
April 20 Huizhou China Eagle Electronic Technology Co Ltd
* Says plans to raise up to 567.6 million yuan ($91.54 million) in private placement of shares
* Says shares to resume trading on April 21
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1cPD1Cu; bit.ly/1O7xWGC
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2005 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* CATENA MEDIA STRENGTHENS ITS SPORTS BETTING AND MEDIA OFFERING THROUGH THE ACQUISITION OF ASSETS IN ONLINE MEDIA
LONDON, May 4 Imagination Technologies said it had started a "dispute resolution procedure" with Apple , its biggest customer, after failing to resolve a standoff over licensing between the two companies.