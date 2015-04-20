UPDATE 2-Fullshare jumps 17 pct after it dismisses short-seller claims
* Short-seller Dan David also says co's accounts are suspect (Adds details of new short-seller in par 7, updates stock price)
April 20 Zhejiang Semir Garment
* Says signs agreement to invest about 115 million yuan ($18.55 million) in South Korea's ISE Commerce Co Ltd
* Says shares to resume trading on April 21
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Dt1ByE
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2005 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Short-seller Dan David also says co's accounts are suspect (Adds details of new short-seller in par 7, updates stock price)
HONG KONG, May 4 Macau casino operator Galaxy Entertainment Group posted a 31 percent rise in adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter as wealthy Chinese gamblers flocked back into the world's biggest gambling hub.