April 20 Shenzhen Aisidi Co Ltd

* Says 2014 net profit down 96.3 percent y/y at 29.1 million yuan ($4.69 million)

* Says Q1 net profit up 5.1 percent y/y at 53.6 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1GaxobK; bit.ly/1P4IxyY

