BRIEF-Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff board proposes FY cash dividend
* Board proposes cash dividend of 4 riyals per share for year 2016-2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 20 Shenzhen Ellassay Fashion Coltd
* Says trading of its shares to debut on April 22 in Shanghai
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1OybxNl (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Board proposes cash dividend of 4 riyals per share for year 2016-2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Trading in-line with expectations despite mixed sports results