** Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd shares rise 2.6 pct after
the company said it was selling a part or all of its stake in
Indian drugmaker Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
** Daiichi Sankyo got a 8.9 percent stake in Sun Pharma in
April 2014 when India's biggest drugmaker by sales agreed to buy
Ranbaxy Laboratories from it
** Daiichi bought Ranbaxy in 2008 for almost 500 bln yen,
betting on growing demand for generic drugs but the firm has
been saddled with sanctions from the U.S. health watchdog
** Daiichi has underperformed its peers for many years,
barely rising above its 2014 peak and trading around half of its
record high in 2007
** In contrast, the TSE's pharmaceutical companies subindex
hit a record peak last month