** Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd shares rise 2.6 pct after the company said it was selling a part or all of its stake in Indian drugmaker Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

** Daiichi Sankyo got a 8.9 percent stake in Sun Pharma in April 2014 when India's biggest drugmaker by sales agreed to buy Ranbaxy Laboratories from it

** Daiichi bought Ranbaxy in 2008 for almost 500 bln yen, betting on growing demand for generic drugs but the firm has been saddled with sanctions from the U.S. health watchdog

** Daiichi has underperformed its peers for many years, barely rising above its 2014 peak and trading around half of its record high in 2007

** In contrast, the TSE's pharmaceutical companies subindex hit a record peak last month