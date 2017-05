** Claris Lifesciences shares on watch after PE investor Carlyle exits

** Carlyle sold 11.29 pct in the company in a block deal on Monday at 277 rupees a share - BSE data

** Among other investors, Emsaf Mauritius and Tata AIA Life Insurance Company bought in block deals - BSE data

** Stock ended down 11.2 pct on Monday

** PE investor exited after nine years and two-fold returns - analysts