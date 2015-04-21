(Corrects 4th bullet point to say 'mln', not 'mls')
** Havells India Ltd shares seen rising on
acquisition of LED & solar ligting firm, say analysts
** Havells buys majority stake in Promptec Renewable Energy
Solutions
** Enters lighting project business currently dominated by
Philips and Bajaj Electricals, say analysts
** Promptec's revenue likely to grow to 2.5 bln rupees from
350 mln rupees in next 3-4 years, says Havells Chairman Anil Rai
Gupta
** Havells plans to take its share in LED lighting to over
40-50 pct of its total lighting sales post deal
