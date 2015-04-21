** Credit Suisse downgrades Yes Bank and Bank of
Baroda to "neutral" from "outperform"
** Also recommends selling corporate lenders, including
State Bank of India and Punjab National Bank
** Banks' high commodity exposure, particularly the metal
sector, is likely to add to their asset quality woes, Credit
Suisse analysts Ashish Gupta, Prashant Kumar and Kush Shah write
in a report
** Adds Indian banks' loans to the steel sector have seen a
21 pct CAGR over the past five years and account for 4-9 pct of
their loan books
** Says with the RBI clamping down both on restructuring and
aggressive financing structures, the risk of these accounts to
be recognised as bad loans has increased
