April 21 Ningbo Veken Elite Group Co Ltd

* Says signs agreement to sell JV Huamei Thread's 50 percent stake to American & Efird Global LLC for 135 million yuan ($21.77 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1E5qbKA

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2009 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)