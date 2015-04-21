BRIEF-La Quinta Holdings reports Q1 earnings per share $0.01
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
April 21 Beijing Shunxin Agriculture Co Ltd
* Says to acquire 70 percent stake in meat producer Qingheyuan for 1.08 billion yuan ($174.18 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1OBgPYo
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2005 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Stoneridge reports strong first-quarter 2017 results and increases 2017 guidance