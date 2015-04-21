** Indian tyre companies' shares down sharply

** Ceat Ltd falls 7.2 pct, MRF down 1.3 pct, Apollo Tyres loses 3.9 pct and JK Tyre and Industries down 2.7 pct

** Higher rubber prices and sluggish auto demand contribute to fall -traders

** Benchmark Tokyo rubber futures closed 3.5 percent higher on Tuesday

** India auto industry volume growth for Q4 FY15 saw marked deceleration - Barclays

** Deceleration seen across most segments on account of weaker rural demand - Barclays

** Further, stocks have run up sharply this month, traders say

** Ceat gained 12 pct so far this month until Monday's close, while Apollo added 8.9 pct (Reuters Messaging: indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)