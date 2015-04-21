US STOCKS-Wall St lower as Fed holds on rates; financials gain
** Indian tyre companies' shares down sharply
** Ceat Ltd falls 7.2 pct, MRF down 1.3 pct, Apollo Tyres loses 3.9 pct and JK Tyre and Industries down 2.7 pct
** Higher rubber prices and sluggish auto demand contribute to fall -traders
** Benchmark Tokyo rubber futures closed 3.5 percent higher on Tuesday
** India auto industry volume growth for Q4 FY15 saw marked deceleration - Barclays
** Deceleration seen across most segments on account of weaker rural demand - Barclays
** Further, stocks have run up sharply this month, traders say
** Ceat gained 12 pct so far this month until Monday's close, while Apollo added 8.9 pct (Reuters Messaging: indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
