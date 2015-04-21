BRIEF-Flowers Foods announces enhanced organizational structure
* Flowers Foods Inc - company will transition to new structure over next several months with full implementation expected during fiscal 2018
April 21 Zhejiang Aokang Shoes Co Ltd
* Says lock-up period for 284 million shares to end, shares to start trading on April 27
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1J5JNBr
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Flowers Foods Inc - company will transition to new structure over next several months with full implementation expected during fiscal 2018
* Rogers Sugar Inc interim report for the 2nd quarter 2017 results