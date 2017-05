April 21 Shunfa Hengye Corp

* Says Q1 net profit up 4.0 percent y/y at 166.6 million yuan ($26.87 million)

* Says unit plans to invest $13.2 million in an apartment project in U.S.

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Ge5BqX, bit.ly/1FbUXlP

