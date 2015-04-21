VW eyes productivity increases at core brand - exec in paper
BERLIN, May 4 Volkswagen wants to increase the productivity of its plants at its core brand to catch up with rivals, the head of the VW brand told a German newspaper.
April 21 Jiangsu Xinmin Textile Science & Technology Co Ltd
* Says to withdraw delisting risk warning from April 23 after reversing losses in 2014
