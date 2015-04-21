Apr 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Ansaldo Energia S.p.A.
(Ansaldo Energia)
Issue Amount 350 million euro
Maturity Date April 28,2020
Coupon 2.875 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Reoffer yield 2.875 pct
Spread 268.6 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps
Payment Date April 28,2015
Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, BNP Paribas & Commerzbank
Listing Luxembourg Stock Exchange
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
