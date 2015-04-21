VW eyes productivity increases at core brand - exec in paper
BERLIN, May 4 Volkswagen wants to increase the productivity of its plants at its core brand to catch up with rivals, the head of the VW brand told a German newspaper.
April 21 Pang Da Automobile Trade Co Ltd
* Says 2014 net profit down 32.9 percent y/y at 141.5 million yuan ($22.82 million)
* Says plans to issue up to 1 billion yuan commercial paper
* Says plans to issue up to 3 billion yuan corporate bonds in private placement
Q1 sales $47.3 million versus $49.7 million