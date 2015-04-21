April 21 Pang Da Automobile Trade Co Ltd

* Says 2014 net profit down 32.9 percent y/y at 141.5 million yuan ($22.82 million)

* Says plans to issue up to 1 billion yuan commercial paper

* Says plans to issue up to 3 billion yuan corporate bonds in private placement

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1zG6tjb; bit.ly/1OaFM20; bit.ly/1J60Djw

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2005 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)