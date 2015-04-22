** The RBI is expected to set a cut-off yield of 7.85 pct at its auction of 91-day treasury bills on Wednesday, according to the median forecast in a Reuters poll of 11 traders ** Expected cut-off on 91-day t-bills compares with a cut-off yield of 7.8519 pct in the previous auction ** The highest yield polled for the 91-day t-bill was 7.89 pct, while the lowest was 7.80 pct ** RBI expected to set a cut-off yield of 7.88 pct on the 182-day t-bills, the poll shows, versus 7.8786 pct at the previous auction ** The highest yield polled for the 182-day t-bill was 7.90 pct, while the lowest was 7.85 pct ** RBI is selling 140 bln rupees ($2.23 billion) of treasury bills, including 80 bln rupees of 91-day t-bills and 60 bln rupees of 182-day t-bills ($1 = 62.7650 Indian rupees) (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/suvashree.dchoudhury@thomsonr euters.com/abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)