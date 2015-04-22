Bangladesh floods cut potential 700,000 T from rice harvest
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
** The RBI is expected to set a cut-off yield of 7.85 pct at its auction of 91-day treasury bills on Wednesday, according to the median forecast in a Reuters poll of 11 traders ** Expected cut-off on 91-day t-bills compares with a cut-off yield of 7.8519 pct in the previous auction ** The highest yield polled for the 91-day t-bill was 7.89 pct, while the lowest was 7.80 pct ** RBI expected to set a cut-off yield of 7.88 pct on the 182-day t-bills, the poll shows, versus 7.8786 pct at the previous auction ** The highest yield polled for the 182-day t-bill was 7.90 pct, while the lowest was 7.85 pct ** RBI is selling 140 bln rupees ($2.23 billion) of treasury bills, including 80 bln rupees of 91-day t-bills and 60 bln rupees of 182-day t-bills ($1 = 62.7650 Indian rupees) (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/suvashree.dchoudhury@thomsonr euters.com/abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)
May 6 The Indian government plans to raise 6.05 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2017/18 which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2017/18 stands at 6.05 trillion rupees which includes government bonds and inflation indexed bonds. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 900 billion rupees which includes 780.000 billion rupees borrowed through 20 Government Bond issues and 12