** Dhanuka Agritech Ltd shares gain 1.6 pct

** HSBC initiates coverage with a "buy" rating and a target price of 800 rupees

** Says Dhanuka's product portfolio is focused on herbicides and fungicides, the high-growth segments of India's crop protection market

** Adds herbicides and fungicides are set for faster growth as more farmers switch to agrochemicals

** Stock has 8 'buy', but nil 'hold' and 'sell' ratings - Thomson Reuters data

